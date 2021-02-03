Greek socialist Anna Diamantopoulou is the example of politics forged from the bottom up. An engineer by training, at age 26 she became one of the earliest mayors in her country when she assumed command of Kastoria, a municipality of almost 50,000 inhabitants. Since then, everything has been going up, as shown by a curriculum as long as his last name. She was a deputy, a minister twice and a European Commissioner for Employment and Social Affairs. Since 2013 he has presided over Diktio, a think tank founded by herself. In case she lacked some level of power to prove, at 61 she attends the general secretariat of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a career in which she does not start as a favorite – that position falls to the Swedish Cecilia Malmström— but it’s still open.

“I have spent two-thirds of my career in public office and a third in the world of research and academia, I have a panoramic vision,” he tells this newspaper defending his suitability for the position, to which the former Swiss banker Philipp Hildebrand also aspire , the Danish Ulrik V Knudsen, and the former Australian Finance Minister Mathias Cormann.

What will you do if you are elected? “In the declaration that I presented to the OECD, I put the emphasis on inclusivity: that means ending inequalities between states, societies, generations and sexes,” he explains. The OECD does not have the power to impose rules, but its power lies in achieving broad global consensus on sensitive issues such as taxation. The proposal of a Google rate technology is one of the hot topics on that agenda. “Traditional tax rules no longer meet the needs of a globalized digital economy. A new tax architecture must be introduced, based on a solid principle: profits are taxed where value is created, ”he says.

Also on the agenda are new taxes against polluting emissions. “Well-designed energy tax systems are very likely to encourage citizens and investors to favor clean energy sources over polluting ones,” he says.

Diamantopoulou describes herself as a bold reformer and compromise weaver, fundamental to leading the OECD, and in which the institution has not always been effective. Greek politics cites as proof its role in the complex talks of enlargement of the European Union to the East, where it negotiated with governments and multinationals of the incoming countries.

His intention is to bring the OECD standards to 2.5 billion more people in the next five years, especially in Southeast Asia and Latin America. “The OECD is a global standard setter. I will pursue much more commitment to programs like the anti-bribery convention and guidelines on multinational companies, ”he announces.

Faced with geopolitical upheavals, extreme weather events or digital transformation, it considers that individual solutions are not worth it. “No country is powerful enough to fend for itself. That is why multilateralism matters more than ever. The institutionalization of politics after World War II has been a great achievement. However, the world needs a new multilateral push and a more sophisticated pattern of international cooperation. I believe that the election of Joe Biden marks exactly the beginning of this renewal of multilateralism that the world so badly needs.

The leader sees a new harmony between the EU and the US “What I consider to be most important is a revitalized transatlantic relationship, especially when it comes to new forms of cooperation on climate change and the digital sphere. I firmly believe that the United States will return to its usual role as guarantor of multilateralism. Joe Biden is committed to reviving alliances and will reverse Trump’s foreign policy. “

The moment of truth is approaching to find out who will lead the organization. This Friday there will be a new screening, and at the beginning of March the definitive name of the person who will take charge of the institution from June will be known. With Kristalina Georgieva at the helm of the IMF, Christine Lagarde at the ECB and Ursula von der Leyen at the European Commission, some of the world’s greatest levers of power are in the hands of a handful of women. The OECD has never had one of them at the helm. “It would mean breaking another glass ceiling”; points out Diamantopoulou. “The selection of a woman as head of such an important international organization will inspire women and girls to break down barriers and achieve milestones in their own lives,” she estimates.

The fight against gender discrimination has been a constant in her career. During her time in Brussels, between 1999 and 2004, she encouraged legislative changes against sex discrimination, and maintained a tug of war with the insurance industry because they charged women more for their health insurance due to the risk that pregnancy may pose. In addition, he revealed that he had suffered sexual harassment at the age of 19, when he was working part-time to pay for his studies.