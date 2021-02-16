Jaime Rosales is now shooting a new feature film three years after ‘Petra’, his previous work. The director has reunited Anna Castillo and Oriol Pla in ‘Wild Sunflowers’, defined as a story of love and overcoming.

The film, which is filmed in Barcelona, ​​will continue in locations in Melilla, Mataró and Banyoles for eight weeks. The cast is completed by Quim Àvila (‘Red Bracelets’), Lluís Marquès (‘Pretty Island’), Manolo Solo (‘Afternoon for anger’) and Carolina Yuste (‘Carmen and Lola’, ‘Hasta el cielo’). It is the seventh film by the Catalan director, responsible for titles such as ‘The hours of the day’, Critics Award at the Cannes Film Festival, ‘Loneliness’, Goya for best film and best director, ‘Tiro en la Cabeza’, Critics ‘Award at the San Sebastián Festival,’ Sueño y silencio ‘and’ Beautiful youth ‘, both presented at the Cannes Festival or the aforementioned’ Petra ‘, last work that was presented in the Directors’ Fortnight of the Cannes Festival.

The script is signed by Rosales himself with Bárbara Díez. It narrates the relationship between an impulsive and vital young mother, who seeks love and fights to protect her children, and a passionate boy who begins an intense and tortuous relationship with her. The story presents Julia (Anna Castillo), a 22-year-old girl and mother of two children who falls in love with Óscar (Oriol Pla), with whom she begins an intense and tortuous relationship. Julia has made mistakes in her life, and continues to do so. It is not perfect. She is a woman who depends a lot on men. Due to your lack of experience, your lack of training, and your tendency to help others, She has always chosen fragile men who hide their insecurities, sometimes under violent behavior, sometimes under intermittent attachment. Now Julia begins to doubt about the suitability of Óscar as a male model for her children. An incident will lead to a flight forward in search of a better future.

«I want to make a brilliant film despite the dramatic moments. I want to leave a feeling of hope and happiness through the story of a strong woman who survives in a very difficult environment ”, affirms Rosales. «It is a story of love and improvement. Julia is young, inexperienced and impulsive. He loves life and loves his children. She is a vital woman. His children are what he loves most in the world and he will fight to protect them, “adds the filmmaker, who once again has Hélène Louvart as cinematographer after her collaboration with Rosales in ‘Petra’.

“I seek to be accessible, for people to see my films, but it also seems important to point out a certain commitment and at the same time I feel the need to establish an intimacy with my work and pour out my own obsessions,” said Rosales, for whom “it constructive for Spanish cinema would be to think about improving, go find the viewer, stimulate him, take him to the theater and present works that deserve his attention. I think the really difficult thing is to make a good movie. And it is just as difficult in the commercial field or in the author. And it still adds a level of complexity if you try both, “he concludes. As in all the filming of these months, ‘Wild Sunflowers’ is filmed following the security protocols imposed by the Spanish film industry.

As in other films by the director, this is once again a Spanish-French co-production between Fresdeval Films, A Contracorriente Films and Oberon Media on the Spanish side, and Luxbox on the French side, which has the participation of RTVE, TV3 and Movistar + and with the funding from ICAA, ICEC and Media Creative. The premiere is scheduled for next fall by A Contracorriente Films.