In ‘His Majesty’, the second comedy about the Spanish monarchy of this 2025, the Catalan fans whistle the anthem in the Copa finals, the king is committed to a financial scandal and the heiress to the throne knows more of the night than Pocholo. … Any resemblance to reality, they warn, is mere coincidence. Or not. «The series is a mixture of influences, references, of moments. Taking one was impossible. I have been able to inspire myself in certain people at different times, but in no one in particular, ”says ABC Anna Castillo, the undisputed protagonist of the series created by Borja Cobeaga and Diego San José who premieres this Thursday Prime Video.

If ‘Celeste’ did not go on Shakira, ‘His Majestad’, of the same screenwriter, either is about the Casa Real Patria. “There is something to laugh at what we have never laughed and has always been very present,” says the actress, who plays the Discola Princesa Pilar, forced to assume the responsibilities of the monarch after a scandal and who faced as a kind of villain of “doubtful morality” because it is a record that they never offer. «She is incoherent, haughty, frivolous, but suddenly understands and takes half step back. I like that, humanize it, which is the minimum. All people with privileges have to be aware that our privileges cannot be above the freedom of others, “says the actress, for whom, despite some parallels,” the responsibility of a member of the Royal House is not the same as an actor. “

It seems impossible to imagine a Spanish ‘The Crown’, a fiction capable of addressing, with some seriousness, such a noble institution, but that does not prevent, according to the actress, that a written satire “with intelligence” allows “the reflection between more kindly.”

The monarchy, victim or dignified of jokes

Although San José believes that “all jokes have to choose a victim,” Anna Castillo understands the chance of the premiere of ‘His Majestad’ and ‘The Brief Life’ (about the brief reign of Louis I, in Movistar+) as “that now there is a little more air, freedom and accessibility to speak” of this type of institutions, “rooted to something very old.” «It is important that we laugh at ourselves, is what the series does. Do not laugh only with some people who are part of a family, you are laughing at a country, you are laughing in Spain in some way, a part of Spain, ”says the actress, winner of the Goya for the best revelation actress almost a decade for ‘El Olivo’.