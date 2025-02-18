Anna Castillo visited this Tuesday The revolt for present your new series, His Majestywhich opens on February 27 in Prime Video, and during the interview the Catalan actress has had to answer the already mythical Broncan questions: how much money does it have in the bank and how many sexual relations have you had in the last month?

“The Goya doesn’t give you money,” The interpreter commented while calculating the amount. “I have two mortgages, do we know this?” I continued, “So every time I get pasta, amortizo.” To that statement, the presenter has reformulated the question to try to get an amount: “But that does not matter, you have to give the total patrimony data, a sincere fact, that people always escape.”

At that time, Castillo, who assured that he felt “shame” when talking about that issue, made a quick calculation and said that, although he does not know what value they will now have their homes, he believes he has “About one million.”

Answer the first question, Broncano continued with the second: sexual relations in the last month. “In a month, 20 or so,” said the actress, an answer that quickly started the applause and cheers of the public, also those of the driver’s own driver The revolt: “It’s one of the most forceful answers.”