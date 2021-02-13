On February 12, a day before Pedro Suárez-Vértiz’s birthday celebration, singer Anna Carina shared the tribute she performed for the rocker with a cover of one of his most emblematic songs.

The call Queen of pop Peruvian chose the song “I didn’t think it was love”, Theme that PSV released in 1993 for the album (There are no) techniques to forget.

“This song was and always will be one of my favorites by Pedro. What’s more, while I was singing it, I teleported back to 90 ”, assured Anna Carina through a post on Instagram.

Similarly, the singer, guitarist and presenter shared the extended version of the tribute to Pedro Suárez-Vértiz.

“Hello, I’m Anna Carina and this is my Rock & Pop side here on Radio Oasis, 100.1 FM, a song by the great Pedro Suárez-Vértiz for his saint,” she said in the video posted on YouTube.

Finally, the honoree Pedro Suárez-Vértiz shared an extract of the song on his Instagram profile with a message of thanks for the detail.

“Thank you for your beautiful gift in advance for my birthday. I see and hear you everywhere! You are the number one! I love you so much, Anna Carina! ”She wrote.

– 12.2.2021 | Post by Pedro Suárez-Vértiz thanking Anna Carina’s gift. Photo: Pedro Suárez-Vértiz / Instagram

