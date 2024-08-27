Who is Anna Boscaglia, the mother of Michelle, the 8-year-old girl who died in the Smart car accident, and what she wrote on social media a few days earlier

In these hours the police are carrying out all the investigations for the serious accident that led to the death of little Michelle. The mother Anna Woods she was reported, while her partner is now under arrest.

The serious accident occurred at dawn Sunday 25th August. The officers who arrived on the scene immediately noticed some anomalies, such as the fact that there were four of them and they were all travelling inside a small Smartwhich is actually approved for two people.

Little Michelle was sitting in arm to his mother, while his 16-year-old older sister was in the trunk. They had gone out because the 47-year-old man Francis D’Alteriowas celebrating the end of his sentence for a theft crime, but he was driving the car without insurance coverage and also without a driving license.

In order to understand the exact dynamics of the incident, the officers also ordered the man to be detained the alcohol test. After having ordered his arrest for the crime of road crime, they decided to report even the little girl’s mother, because she was holding her daughter without a belt and because she should have to keep watch on his daughters, but according to investigators he didn’t do it.

Who is Anna Boscaglia and what she wrote on social media

Anna is 37 years old and only a short time ago, she had decided to stop relation with the girls’ father. Only a short time later she met this man and a story began between them.

Just a few days before the tragedy, the woman had written a post on social media, which was dedicated to both of her daughters. In which he wrote: “MIchelle and Jennifer are the best part of me!” No one would have ever imagined such a loss.

The Carabinieri who arrived on the scene are now doing all they can investigations of the case. They also want to understand the reason that led to the car overturning, the hypothesis The most likely causes seem to be high speed or excessive weight.