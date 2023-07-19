The sports journalist communicated the news through a post published on her Instagram profile

Anna Billò announced his goodbye Sky. The journalist, one of the best known faces of Sky Sport, communicated the end of her professional experience with a post published on social media.

Anna Billò leaves Sky — The journalist has decided to communicate the end of her professional career which lasted almost twenty years with a post published on her Instagram profile: "Thanks to all the people who have shared these 19 years with me" reads the post published by Anna Billò. "My decision to close this cycle with Sky is full of emotions and intense memories. Have a good life everyone". In the comments section of the post, many messages left by friends and colleagues who greeted the 46-year-old journalist.

love with leonardo — Anna Billò is married to the former Brazilian footballer Leonardo Nascimento de Araujowith whom he had two children: Tiago, born in 2011 and Tomas, born in 2014. Leonardo he had asked her to marry him during a live link after the Champions League draw. The journalist at the time had declared: “It was very romantic but also a bit clumsy. At the time I had thought of a joke”.

anna billò’s career — Anna Billò on Sky has almost always conducted the flagship programs, dealing in particular with the Champions League. In September 2020, the journalist had taken the place of Ilaria D’Amico after the latter’s decision to abandon the world of football. Previously Billò had conducted the column Euro Football Show and followed the Italian championship in the role of correspondent. In 2012, however, you had conducted a program dedicated to theEuropa League.