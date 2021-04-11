I.n Italy one is now used to all sorts of so-called “maxi operazione” against organized crime. The access on Thursday afternoon went beyond the scope again: after years of investigations by the prosecutors in Rome and Naples, in Reggio Calabria and Catanzaro, more than 70 suspects were arrested or placed under house arrest in coordinated raids across the country, in which a good thousand officials were involved . The investigators put the value of the seized financial and fixed assets at just under one billion euros.

Matthias Rüb Political correspondent for Italy, the Vatican, Albania and Malta based in Rome.

The blow of the maxi operation “Petrolmafie Spa” (Oil Mafia AG) was directed against different families of two Mafia organizations, the Camorra from Campania with the capital Naples on the one hand, and the ‘ndrangheta from Calabria on the other. The suspects are charged with money laundering, tax fraud involving petroleum products and numerous other crimes.

Shimmering figure among those arrested

The most colorful figure among those arrested is the 62-year-old entrepreneur Anna Bettozzi. She is better known by her stage name Ana Bettz, under which the scion of an American-Italian family began a moderately successful career as a pop singer at the end of the nineties. When presenting one of her video clips, she once announced that she was known to be persistent and born under the zodiac sign of Leo – “like Madonna, with whom I am compared”. For all that is known, this comparison was only made by Ana Bettz herself.



Photo from 2000: Nine years later, Bettozzi was caught crossing the border with her Rolls Royce from Italy to France with 300,000 euros hidden in her shoes.

She later married the Italian oil magnate Sergio Di Cesare. Two children were born from the marriage, and Gettz has two more children from a previous marriage. For years, Gettz has been an integral part of the glittering society on the Costa Smeralda in Sardinia. She counts the former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi among her personal friends. For his part, Berlusconi had distanced himself noticeably from Bettz in recent years.

After the death of her husband Di Cesare in August 2018, Bettz took over the management of “Max Petroli”. They had recently gotten into serious difficulties, and the emissaries of the Camorra clans of the Moccia and the Casalesi from Campania apparently came on call. The notorious families were looking for ways to launder drug trafficking and expand their “business”.

The financial injections worked wonders: the turnover of the company, which Bettz had renamed “Made Petrol” after the death of her husband, shot up from nine million to 370 million within three years. In order to find advertising partners for her company, Bettz was able to fall back on acquaintances from her former career. The investigators’ files contain the transcript of a wiretapped telephone call that Bettz made with the model and actor Gabriel Garko, who, however, is not one of the suspects himself. Garko had offered Bettz 250,000 euros for a video clip for advertising purposes for “Made Petrol” – 150,000 euros of which “in cash and black”, as the tapping protocol says.

Preference for cash

In general, Bettz has repeatedly shown her preference for cash. When crossing the border with her Rolls Royce from Italy to France, she was caught in May 2019 with 300,000 euros that she had hidden in her shoes. Another 1.7 million euros in cash were later confiscated from her Milan hotel. It was about parts of the bar inheritance that her husband left her, Bettz explained at the time, explaining the many bills.









‘ndrangheta

Why the Calabrian Mafia is so powerful

Giovanni Melillo, public prosecutor from Naples, stated after Thursday’s access: “There are a number of mafia companies that have become a structural part of the petroleum market.” The criminal organizations would have the state for tax revenue with forged invoices and fabricated money transactions defrauded in the amount of at least 185 million euros. At the same time they tried to get more and more into the legal area of ​​the mineral oil business in order to launder profits from illegal business there.

It is noteworthy that the participating clans, the Camorra from Campania and the ‘ndrangheta from Calabria, have come together to import and market petroleum products illegally, while they laundered the proceeds through straw men and mailbox companies. Nicola Gratteri, Chief Public Prosecutor of Catanzaro in Calabria, also spoke of a “great synergy of the main mafias in Italy” who discovered the mineral oil trade as “a more convenient business area compared to drug smuggling”.