Anna Bartolini died at the age of 87: she always fought on the front line for consumer rights

He left us forever Anna Bartolini. The celebrated consumer advocate passed away last Saturday at the age of 87 years old, after a battle always on the front line. His first occupation was that of a member of the Consumer Council of the EU and of the Trans Atlantic Consumers Dialogue, but has often proved to be up to tasks apparently far from the first profession.

Anna Bartolini: a life spent in the name of consumers

In addition to the legal battles, he was on screen. It was not for nothing that she was a famous face on television, often invited to talk shows broadcast on national broadcasters. On behalf of the public service, she also stood out behind the scenes, curating a series of formats and making her knowledge available to Raitre sent me. A communicative versatility unlined even with pen in hand, in the role of collaborator of Corriere della Sera.

Of Romagna blood (she was born in Forlì on 18 May 1937), she was struck by a passion for the law: enrollment in the Faculty of Law of the prestigious University of Bologna, where he went on to graduate. After that, he succumbed to the charm of the press, entering the ranks of a journalist Corriere della Sera in 1970. A woman in one piece, with a strong work ethic and open to novelties, she constituted three years later the Consumer Defense Committee.

Talent, combined with passion, made the Italian borders too narrow. And so he held from 1992 to 1994 the position of vice president of the Bureau Européen des Unions des Consommateurs (European Bureau of Consumers’ Unions).

The reputation earned in the field made her a public figure, also much courted by the political class. Emma Bonino got the yes, who for three years (from 1996 to 1999) relied on her advice regarding consumer protection, which remained her main vocation until the end.