Anna and the King: plot, true story and cast of the film on La7

Anna and the King is the film broadcast this evening, Wednesday 26 April 2023, at 21.15 on La7. It is a 1999 film, directed by Andy Tennant, starring Ann Firbank and Jodie Foster. Loosely based on the story of Anna Leonowens, who was a school teacher in Siam (now Thailand), in the 19th century. Let’s see together the plot and the cast of Anna and the King.

Plot: true story

The film stars Anna (Jodie Foster), a young widow who moves to Siam with her son Louis (Tom Felton), where she will teach the English language to the 58 children of King Rama IV Mongkut (Chow Yun-Fat). She is an extremely brilliant woman and she immediately attracts the attention of the king who often asks her for advice on how to bring a little modernity to her country, at high risk of colonialism, without renouncing the ancient traditions of identity.

At the same time, the teacher is also fascinated by the royal family, especially by the little princess Fa-ying (Melissa Campbell), a pretty little girl who, however, falls ill with cholera and dies in her father’s arms, leaving great pain in both. Days go by and the king must find a way to win the favor of the English. So he decides to throw a big party asking Anna to take care of everything. Just during the evening the man has a small spat with Sir Kincaid (Bill Stewart) who accuses Siam of being a superstitious country. The reception, almost over, sees Anna and the king dance poetically. Not everything, however, runs smoothly and, in the palace, the first problems begin to occur…

Anna and the King: the cast

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of Anna and the King? The protagonists are Jodie Foster and Chow Yun-Fat. The film was shot mostly in Malaysia, mainly in the Penang and Ipoh regions. Let’s see together all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Jodie FosterAnna Leonowens

Chow Yun-Fat as Rama IV Mongkut

Bai Ling: Tuptim the traitor

Tom FeltonLouis Leonowens

Syed Alwi: Kralahome, prime minister

Randall Duk Kim as General Alak

Kay Siu LimPrince Chowfa

Melissa CampbellPrincess Fa-Ying

Keith ChinPrince Chulalongkorn

Deanna Yusoff as Lady Thiang

Geoffrey PalmerLord John Bradley

Mano Maniam: Moonshee

Shanthini Venugopal: Beebe

Bill Stewart: Mycroft Kincaid

Sean Ghazi as Khun Phra Balat

Ramli Hassan: narrator

Streaming and TV