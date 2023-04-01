Tomorrow, Yolanda Díaz will be a mother again. The delivery of her political project is scheduled for that date. Will she be a solo mother? Will the little creature be ready to take on the challenges that await him? She will be called Sumar and will join the topics of national debate, currently starring a woman, a star in the entertainment sector and celebrity, named Ana Obregón.

As soon as I heard the news, just landed in Miami, I thought I’d write to him. I have always called it Obregón, as if it were one more State of the United States. And I told him: “Brave”. Because without wanting to join the heated controversy over the birth of her daughter, that’s what I think of her. With her decision, she has created an important debate in a country where both the family and the ability to discuss, debate and reach conclusions are key to her identity. Obregón’s new maternity is full of edges and readings. In the first place, he suggests that there is a transformation of motherhood. It is no longer simply a biological question or marked by the limits of age. It can be assisted and altered by science. He also brings into play the traditional idea of ​​the more or less common sense by which a person reproduces. All of this is part of the environment of the miraculous news. It may be that calling her mother, following the traditional formula we associate with motherhood, has been a small slip of Hello! to the owner the exclusive. Or that the magazine adds to the possibility of new maternity and considers that she can be a mother, even if she has not gestated or given birth, as an adoptive mother without a partner. That had never been published. For his part, Obregón made his only statements in instagram: “I have come back to life”. We will have to wait until she returns to Spain to see if she has to face a massive press conference or persecution similar to the ones she experienced when she was Davor Suker’s girlfriend or trained in the same gym as David Beckham.

From Ana, the baby from the historical cover of Hello!We don’t know their last names yet. If Obregón decides to grant her the Obregón, we will finally be before the real Ana Obregón. Let’s remember that the actress, companion of generations of viewers and television workers, is called Ana García Obregón.

The news has thrown us off a bit. The Talía Awards, born simultaneously with the famous Ana, lit up a red carpet with Olympic lengths and rewarded the fruitful work of Antonio Banderas as the saving mother of musical theater. It was a first-time birth and a celebration of the great theater family, with endearing images such as that of Gemma Cuervo, mother of the presenter and president of the Academy of Performing Arts, happily arriving escorted by her other two acting children, Fernando and Natalia. , to support Cayetana in her debut. It is that the theater and the culture of debate have accompanied Spain even in the most difficult hours of the dictatorship. Now we debate in the street, in the media, on the networks, but during those dark years it was discussed as a family. The points of view that its members gave birth to were valid and argued over and over again.

And, as is the case now with the Obregón girl, something that goes through and affects the family is always interesting. This debate adds concern for the future of the daughter to the age of the mother. And, at the same time, he naturally takes the absolute novelty of the matter. I understand that it is not appropriate to judge this shocking and novel situation with previous models. Now we can only wait until, when the noise subsides, the calming silence allows us to hear the first words that shed that light that Ana Obregón has managed to recover, yes, pending adding.