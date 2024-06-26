Animal health is closely connected to ours and that of the entire planet, which is why it is necessary to transfer this concept and make it understandable even for primary school children. It is with this objective that Anmvi, the Italian veterinary doctors’ association, celebrated the first 10 years of activity by recalling the latest educational project called ‘With Zampa, a One Health lesson’ created thanks also to the contribution of Msd Animal Health.
#Anmvi #Health #cultural #project #veterinarians #schools #turns #hours #lessons #children
Leave a Reply