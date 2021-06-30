The National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT), prohibited the commercialization in the whole country of two varieties of chocolate with milk made by the Nestlé Argentina company.

By means of the Provision 4671/2021 published this Wednesday in the Official Gazette, the agency reported that it banned a chocolate brand “Garoto” and another brand Crunch, after a complaint for the theft of a truck.

“The commercialization in the entire national territory of the products is prohibited: ‘Milk chocolate with roasted peanuts, Garoto / AMENDOIM brand, RNPA 27-21-121011, Lot 106112941G, expiration 01/01/2022, Origin Brazil’ and ‘Milk chocolate with Nestlé-Crunch brand rice flakes, RNPA 27-21-114435, Lot 10851294, expiration 01/26/2022, Origin Brazil ‘, because it is stolen goods“was specified in the regulations.

On the basis of the provision, the agency recorded the police complaint filed by Nestlé in which it was indicated that these products entered the country through the Paso de los Libres Customs, in Corrientes and, at the time of the robbery, was on the way to the Garín Industrial Park, in the province of Buenos Aires.

“In attention to the detailed circumstances and in order to protect the health of citizens against the consumption of illegal products, whenever it is about stolen food products, since it is possible to ensure transport and storage under the conditions required by the Food Code Argentine (CAA), which is why its traceability cannot be guaranteed, the INAL Food Regulation Rectory Department recommends prohibiting the marketing of said food throughout the national territory, “it was argued.

Likewise, the agency arbitrated the means to communicate the measure to “the provincial authorities, the Autonomous Government of the City of Buenos Aires, the Argentine Supermarket Chamber (CAS), the United Supermarkets Association (ASU), the Argentine Federation of Supermarkets and Self-services (FASA) and the Chamber of Food Products Industries (CIPA) “.

