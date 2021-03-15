The National Administration of Drugs, Food and Medical Technology (Anmat) prohibited the use, marketing and distribution throughout the national territory of a specific chinstrap, in addition to ordering that it be withdrawn from the market, since its “quality, safety and efficacy” could not be guaranteed.

The measure was made official through provision 1909/2021, which was published in the Official bulletin of this Monday and signed by Manuel Limeres, national administrator of the body belonging to the National Public Administration of the Argentine Republic.

Specifically, the product in question “is labeled as Dimex disposable clothing – single use chinstrap – it contains: triple layer padded chinstraps with elastic and nasal adapter”. It is that “from a health point of view, it is a counterfeit product and that its actual origin and composition are unknown its quality, safety and efficacy cannot be guaranteed, situation that results in a risk to the health of the population“.

Meanwhile, the DIMEX firm of CINMOR SRL must submit “to the Directorate of Evaluation and Monitoring Management of Health Products the supporting documentation for said diligence.”

On the other hand, through provision 1848/2021, the Anmat also prohibited an “electrostimulator” for aesthetic use of which it is impossible to ensure that “it complies with the minimum sanitary requirements and with the requirements that allow guaranteeing the quality, safety and efficacy, for which reason it poses a sanitary risk for the eventual users”.

These are the products “STIMPLUS 4.2, Biovelia brand, facial body electrostimulator, Russian Waves, Square, tens”; “MULTIONDAS S5, Biovelia brand, interference electrodes Russian, Square, tens, Australian waves”; “MULTIONDAS P8, ​​Biovelia brand, Russian, Square, tens, Australian waves interference electrodes” and “POWER 8MW, Biovelia brand, facial body electrostimulator, Russian square tens channels”.

Lastly, the agency made the same determination with “the product labeled as:” Ferrous Sulfate Monohydrate (fine powder), Trademark Askell Química Ltda, fantasy name KR-FERROSO, origin Brazil “, for” having falsified the registration certificate of said product and consequently be illegal “, as published in provision 1910/2021.

