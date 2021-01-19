The National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT) approved this Tuesday the first quick test created by Argentine scientists that allows to know if a person is or was infected with the new coronavirus.

The National Institute of Industrial Technology (INTI) “contributed to the new product the provision of a key input that is used in the process of obtaining a coronavirus protein“said a statement from the agency.

In the context of the current pandemic and given the increase in cases, one of the key actions to control the spread of the coronavirus is to carry out tests.

“Taking into account this demand, scientists from the CINDEFI-Bamboo consortium developed the first national rapid serological test, that by means of a drop of blood allows to know if the person is or was in contact with the virus SARS-CoV-2 “, adds the information of the INTI.

“The consortium contacted us because they needed to substitute imports of an input known as IPTG (Isopropyl-β-D-1-thiogalactopyranoside), to induce the production of the coronavirus protein N. This protein is placed in the test strips of the test and it is key because by contacting the blood of the person tested, it allows detecting the presence of antibodies “, details Laura Hermida, Deputy Manager of Industry and Services at INTI, who was part of the work team together with specialists from the Chemical sectors and Biotechnology.

“The new rapid test will allow large-scale population studies, mapping and segregation of areas. It can be used, for example, in squares, groups and schools to quickly separate those who are positive, who can then be swabbed to isolate those who are currently suffering from the disease, “the INTI added.

“These tests currently exist but most are imported from the East. The new product has an affordable cost (which is calculated between 5 and 7 dollars) and allows you to actively follow the infection, instead of passively attacking it only focused in patients with symptoms “, highlights Sebastián Cavalitto, from CINDEFI.

They also explained that “the development of the input from INTI accompanies the project in the substitution of imports” and is “key so that the test can have an accessible price.”

As a result of the experience, the scientist anticipates that “in the future, it is planned to transfer the production technology (from the IPTG) so that a national company can manufacture it.”

With information from Télam.