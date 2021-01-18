After the controversy generated around the application of the vaccine Sputnik V In over 60 years, the National Administration of Drugs, Food and Medical Technology (Anmat) received from Russia the technical reports that will allow the Government to advance with immunization in the age group most at risk from the coronavirus.

The news had been confirmed by the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, who in dialogue with The nation He had indicated that “they have already sent the documentation and are translating the document.”

As he could find out Clarion, the local body began to analyze the documents sent by the Russian Investment Fund and is preparing to approve your application in the next few hours.

At the end of December, the Russian Ministry of Health had already authorized Sputnik V in people over 60 years old after the director of the Gamaleya Center, Alexandr Gintsburg, confirmed that scientists did not detect new side effects in the older vaccinated.

The Russian president sparked controversy after noting that he was not going to be vaccinated because of his age. Then everything changed.

The controversy originated in early December, when Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted at his annual press conference that he could not be vaccinated because his age, 68, did not allow it.

“I follow the recommendations of our specialists and that is why for now I have not had the vaccine, but I will do it without fail when possible,” said the president, who turned 68 on October 7.

Thus, the Argentine Ministry of Health, which had already signed the purchase agreement with Russia, approved its application only in people between 18 and 60 years old, following the recommendation of the ANMAT, which in a brief report estimated that the known benefits of the Sputnik V vaccine were “above uncertainty”.

For now, and as initially planned, the Government is moving forward with the application of the first 300 thousand vaccinations in health personnel, after which it will continue with security forces and teachers. The idea is to include older adults as soon as the ANMAT authorizes its use.

AFG