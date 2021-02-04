In his report to the Chamber of Deputies of the Nation, the Minister of Health, Ginés Gonzalez García sincere on Wednesday afternoon that his portfolio was not making progress in the purchase of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine for two reasons: price and conditions.

He said that the knot of the negotiation is that China wanted to close a contract for 30 million doses – which since it is double the day to vaccinate 15 million people – when the Government I just wanted to buy a million doses what this newspaper had anticipated before the end of the year. And he also pointed out that the Government could not face the magnitude of the expenditure because it is worth twice as much as the others. They are $ 20 per doseThat’s $ 40 for a two-dose cycle per person.

Even so, in the last hours the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT) gave official entry to a request from Laboratorio Elea Phoenix SA for the registration of an “inactive vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 That, as Clarín was able to verify, corresponds to the negotiation for the arrival of the Sinopharm vaccine from the Chinese National Pharmaceutical Group.

This means, according to official sources told Clarín, that the negotiation is progressing and that it is possible to find agreements.

This “Product Registration” request was made on last Tuesday 2 and appears under other orders to operate vaccines against COVID here as Janssen Cilag Farmaceutica SA, for the Janssen COVID 19 Vaccine) of last December 4; that of Pfizer SRL for its SARS-COV-2 Vaccine, entered on December 2; that of HLB Pharma Group, with the name Sputnik V, which had been admitted on November 2, although the vaccine was later approved without the participation of ANMAT by the Ministry of Health and quality of an “emergency” situation – and without this questioned laboratory . Meanwhile, AstraZeneca SA under the name AZD-1222 had requested to register on October 5, 2020.

The Elea laboratory, run by businessman Hugo Sigman, worked with the phase III trials that Sinopharm did in Argentina with some 3,000 volunteers. Its effectiveness in combating the COVID 19 disease is almost 80%, as reported.

Hence, those who defend the laborious agreement with Beijing affirm that Argentina should pay because after so many back and forth with other companies and countries, there is still no date for a massive vaccination plan against COVID19. The expected Sputnik Vs did not arrive. Nor did those from AstraZeneca arrive, or from any other country, while the Chinese had vaccines available that did not come, they say.

The delay in a contract with the Chinese that lasts five months, was even used as an argument for the displacement of the career ambassador in Beijing Luis María Kreckler for Sabino Vaca Narvaja, when the problem was elsewhere in the contract itself, which Health did not sign .

At the same time, at Casa Rosada and the Chancellery they experienced that when it came to negotiating vaccines in this international race that has been unleashed to combat COVID19, the solidarity they attributed to China ended up being a commercial conversation about prices and quantities.

The government has given the green light to continue negotiating with Beijing but they trust that more doses of Sputnik V will begin to arrive, that the AstraZeneca vaccines and those of the Covax fund will arrive, since the country so far only has 820,000 doses of the Russian vaccine.