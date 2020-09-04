Woman caught red-handed while taking bribe, accused of tearing clothes

Congress leader and former minister Mahipal Maderna, the main accused in the famous Bhanwari Devi kidnapping murder case, has been reported to have cancer. This has been confirmed after Mahipal Maderna’s application for an interim bail of 2 months for treatment before the SC ST Act court. While hearing this application, the court of Presiding Officer Anima Dadhich has rejected the bail application.Mahipal Maderna was investigated on August 21 after the health deteriorated in the Jodhpur Central Jail. When the dispensary doctors located in the jail suspected him, he had a biopsy of Maderna, confirmed to be cancerous. Mahipal Maderna was taken to AIIMS Hospital 2 days ago. There his daughter was present with current Osian MLA Divya Maderna.A 2-month interim bail application was presented in the Advocate Court on behalf of Mahipal Maderna. It said that during investigation by the jail administration, Maderna has been confirmed to be cancer, which he wants to get treated by an expert doctor in Delhi. He should be given interim bail of 2 months for treatment. but that did not happen.CBI advocate SK Sharma has been strongly opposing the application presented by Mahipal Maderna. He told the court that Maderna is being treated by the administration, at such a time when the accused are being heard in the court and the matter is at a crucial stage and bail is not right. This may affect the case. The court rejected Maderna’s plea, agreeing with the counsel’s argument.Borunda resident ANM Bhanwaridevi was kidnapped on 1 September 2011. On September 20, 2011, Bhanwari’s husband Amarchand filed a police case against the then Water Supply Minister Parasaram Maderna for plotting kidnapping and murder. On December 2, 2011, the police arrested Maderna and sent him to jail and since then Maderna is in jail.