Pará has 846 mining operations, which correspond to 97% of the total in the country; of the total, 14 were authorized during Lula’s third term.

A ANM (National Mining Agency) authorized 870 mining operations in 18 conservation units in Brazil. The survey cross-referenced information on economic activity and environmental preservation areas listed by the ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation).

The method of extracting mineral substances with immediate use of the mineral is called garimpeira mining. It is characterized by being of small volume and irregular distribution, which “often do not justify investment in research work”, according to the ANM.

The release of areas for gold mining is the responsibility of the agency. According to the ANM websitethe lands are evaluated “taking into account the occurrence of the mineral asset that can be mined, the interest of the mineral sector and the social and environmental reasons”.

“The creation or expansion of mining areas is subject to prior licensing from the competent environmental agency, and may not include indigenous lands.”, explains the mining agency.

According to the survey, carried out by the newspaper S. Paulo Newspaper, The state of Pará has 846 mines, which correspond to 97% of the total. Mines were also identified in Rondônia (11), Piauí (7), Bahia (3), Amazonas (2) and Rio Grande do Sul (1).

Of the total authorizations, 272 were granted in 1995, during the government of the former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB). 14 authorizations were issued during the president’s 3rd term Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

In Pará, most of the mines are located in the Tapajós environmental protection area, which covers 2 million hectares. ANM authorizations in the region cover 112,500 hectares, 5.5% of the total area of ​​the conservation unit.

The survey also found that José Antunes, linked to Amot (Tapajós Gold Miners Association), has 161 permits to mine in the region. Next comes Francisco do Nascimento Moura, with 52 permits.

According to the ANM, the legislation “does not prevent the granting of a Permit for Prospecting in conservation units, it only conditions the start of work to prior authorization from the UC’s administrative body [unidade de conservação]”.

ICMBio said in a note to the newspaper that it is aware of the case and, together with the Specialized Federal Prosecutor’s Office and the MPF (Federal Public Ministry), prepares technical documents to support the irregularities. In addition, it stated that it works with the ANM to share data between the agencies.

Miners turn to city halls to obtain licenses. According to ICMBio, the MPF “has already recommended that municipal environmental licenses not be recognized by both ANM and ICMBio and Ibama [Instituto Brasileiro do Meio Ambiente e dos Recursos Naturais Renováveis]”.

Today, the federal mining agency does not monitor environmental licenses issued by “incompetent bodies”. But he said he was reviewing internal regulations “to condition the release of prospecting operations in conservation units only after the approval of the unit’s management body has been forwarded to the ANM”.

Lack of staff

Another problem faced by ANM is the lack of personnel. Poder360the regulatory agency reported having 4 technicians to carry out the inspection of operations related to Cfem (Financial Compensation for Mineral Exploration), known as royalties from mining, to the cities in which mining activities are carried out.

The team is made up of 1 coordinator and 3 inspectors to cover all the transfer of royalties mining operations throughout the country. According to the ANM, this number of professionals is insufficient. Read more in this report.