Ghantoot (Al Ittihad)

The Sultan Bin Zayed Cup Polo Championship, organized by the Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club, under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the club, with the participation of 8 teams, entered the final meters, as tomorrow, “Thursday”, the final rounds will start, and Ancora will meet Bansali in the semi-finals. And the winner of them reserves the final ticket, and awaits the winner of the Abu Dhabi and Sarissa match that will be held tomorrow, provided that the final takes place next Sunday.

At a time when the rest of the teams that did not qualify for the Golden Square play in the consolation centers, where Lamar will meet tomorrow with Anningsley Park, and Ben Dre with Ghantoot.

The conclusion of the preliminary round for the second group teams resulted in the victory of the team of Lamar Ali Bin Dari 7 to 6 and a half goals, and Bensali Ali Sarissa 7-6. The matches were managed by the referees’ team consisting of Jason Dixon, Matthews and Peter Wright.