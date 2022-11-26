However, the recurrence of this problem occupies the minds of many, especially with the desire to obtain a solution that prevents its annoying and painful recurrence.

A large review of studies of ankle sprains found that most people who exercise can expect to have a relatively low incidence of an ankle sprain per 1,000 hours of training time.

The most common type of ankle sprain occurs if the ligaments on the outside of the ankle are stretched or torn, and when the joint moves outside its normal range of motion. This is known as an eversion or lateral ankle sprain.

Strong evidence from studies suggests that once people sprain their ankle, the condition is more likely to recur permanently.

As stated in a review of the evidence: “A history of lateral ankle sprain is known to disrupt the structural integrity of the ligaments and sensory function, likely impairing an individual’s ability to avoid traumatic situations.”

Some ankle sprains may seem very minor, with almost no swelling or problems with movement, but some people can end up with what is known as chronic ankle instability.

Evidence suggests that people with a history of an ankle sprain are likely to:

Their ankles gradually become less active.

They have higher body mass indexes.

More general body aches reported.

What can you do to reduce the risk of re-spraining your ankle?

If you suffer from frequent ankle sprains, see a physiotherapist, who will be able to teach you how to reduce your risk.

This boils down to two main things: