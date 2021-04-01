Amsterdam (Reuters)

Ajax Amsterdam and Netherlands defender Daly Blend has torn ankle ligaments, and his participation in this year’s European Football Championship is doubtful.

Blind suffered an ankle and knee injury in the Netherlands’ World Cup qualifying victory over Gibraltar on Tuesday.

“Fortunately, the hospital examinations showed that there was no problem in the knee, but a rupture occurred in the anterior ligament of the left ankle, and I think my season has already ended in Ajax because I will undergo surgery next week, and if things go well during the operation,” Blind said in a statement Rehabilitation I hope to catch the European Championship.

The 31-year-old, whose team is competing to win the three league, cup and European league titles this season, added, “I am very disappointed. We are playing football in order to get major titles, which we will do in the next few months, and I have enjoyed a wonderful season with Ajax so far. Before the season ends early, and surprisingly for me. ”