Marseille (AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier announced that his international defender Presnel Kimpembe will be out of action until the end of the season, after he suffered a “serious” injury to his right ankle in the match against Marseille (3-0) in the French Football League.

“Kimpembe is suffering from severe ankle pain,” Galtier said after the match, in a statement to Prime Video.

Kimpembe, 27, was injured alone in the 16th minute during a counterattack by Marseille, and he fell to the ground and was unable to complete the match, as he was carried on a stretcher crying and left his place to the Portuguese Danilo Pereira.

And Kimpembe’s injury was renewed in the same ankle that kept him out of action since last November, and prevented him from participating with his country’s national team in the World Cup in Qatar.

Kimpembe, who returned to action two weeks ago, appeared on crutches on the bench with a large brace on his ankle.