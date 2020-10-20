In the TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’, Ankita Singh of Bhilai appeared in the hot seat of Chhattisgarh at the beginning of Tuesday’s episode. Actually, he started the game by giving the correct and fastest answer to the question of Fastest Finger First. She returned home after winning 12 lakh 50 thousand rupees by answering one question correctly. They did not know the correct answer to the 25 lakh question, so decided to quit the show.

The question was as follows:

Who was the first Indian non-military person to fly F16 Falcon fighter aircraft in India i.e. Civilian?

A-JRD Tata

B-Ratan Tata

C-Rajiv Gandhi

D-Rajesh Pilot

Explain that the correct answer to this question was Ratan Tata. Actually, after answering the game by Ankita Singh, the answer was only Ratan Tata, which was correct. If she had played this question, she would have won 25 lakhs, but she went home with 12 lakh 50 thousand.

Why was she excited to meet ‘Kokilaben’ to cross the line to get the role of ‘Jewel’ in ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’?

Aditya Narayan expressed skepticism about Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet’s marriage, said- Is it possible for anyone to meet and get married in a month?

A video of Ankita Singh was shown at the beginning of the game. She says she wants to do something for the children living on the street with the money won. There is no street space for children. She will help similar children by donating money in an NGO.

Amitabh Bachchan told that Ankita Singh is going to get married in November or December this year. Ankita brought her brother-in-law on the show.