Since the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has also been demanding justice for him. At the same time, in the year 2016, the fans were expecting news of Sushant and Ankita’s wedding, for which both their fans were eagerly waiting. But, the news shared by this handsome couple surprised everyone. Instead of taking seven rounds at that time, Sushant and Ankita decided to separate.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhare remained in a relationship with each other for 6 years. The relationship grew stronger with each passing year. But suddenly there was a turn and both ways got separated. After her breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhare found her love in Vicky Jain. Some time ago there was also the news that Akinta and Vicky are going to get engaged soon. However neither Ankita nor Vicky Jain has confirmed this.

On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat. After the sudden death of Sushant, Ankita has shared things about Sushant in his interview and post on social media. Ankita said- ‘She cannot believe that a person like Sushant can end his life’. Ankita is standing with her family from the beginning in seeking justice for Sushant, for which the fans are also praising Ankita.

Now recently, some videos of Ankita and her boyfriend are becoming increasingly viral on social media, on which fans are giving their respective responses. One fan wrote, ‘This pair is also awesome but our heart is not ready to accept this pair because we love the pair of Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput.’ With this, another user wrote that – ‘Ankita’s pair looks more beautiful with Sushant’.