Ankita Lokhande wrote long post Ankita Lokhande has posted the picture of Ashita on her Instagram, after all, you are doing what you always wanted to do, Ashi and I am proud of you. A new journey has begun and I pray that you fulfill all your dreams and parents are proud of you. I am confident that you will do the same to my next supermodel. Enjoy your journey very much. Don’t be afraid, don’t give up, don’t get influenced by anything, don’t run away from any situation, just face it with your beautiful smile and move on.

Ankita said, I am always together Ankita has further written, Always remember I am with you and I will always be there whenever I need to. I love you very much my younger sister, wait to see you fulfill your dreams. God bless you always.

Ashita seen confident in first photoshoot This is Ashita’s first photoshoot but she looks quite confident in the photos. His features closely match Ankita Lokhande’s. Ashita has posted many pictures on her Instagram. Ashita has written in the post about how this journey started.

Ankita told how this idea came Ashita has written on Instagram, made Sapna out of an idea and Sapna turned into a passion. Miss Farewell’s title may not matter to many, even to me, but when I won it, I had a hope in my mind and realized the same initiative that I can do something that I have always been a fan of. That day I realized how important your thoughts and dreams are.

Mumbai came after celebrating family That opportunity gave me confidence and the ability to trust myself. With this confidence I made up my mind, celebrated the family and came to Mumbai which I always wanted, because this is my biggest and strongest inspiration.

Cute note written for Ankita Since childhood, he has kept me as his daughter and now he is more like a friend than a sister. I think all of you must have understood who I am talking about, if not I can tell, she is my sister, my confidence, my strength and the person who goes home and seeks first, only and only Ankita Lokhande

Ashita told plan ahead Ashita has dedicated long post sister Ankita Lokhande and has written that she will follow this passion by smiling in every situation. He has written that there is no secret to success, only to learn from preparation, hard work and failures.

