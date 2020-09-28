Ankita Lokhande is very active on social media. She often posts pictures with her family on Instagram and this time she has shared a picture from the hospital. Ankita’s father is hospitalized these days and is undergoing treatment there. However, it is not known what he suffered, after which he had to be admitted to the hospital.

In this picture, both his mother and father are seen with Ankita Lokhande and all are looking at the camera and smiling. In the caption of this post, Ankita has written, “I don’t know how to express what mother and father both mean to me.”



Ankita Lokhande has further written, ‘Everything I am today is because of you. Thank you for everything I am very proud to be your daughter. Get well soon Dad and come home soon. I love you very much. ‘

With this post, Ankita has also congratulated herself and all the daughters of the world on Happy Daughters Day. Please tell that these days Ankita has been very active on social media about the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Ankita has stood with Sushant’s family on every occasion.