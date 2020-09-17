TV actress Ankita Lokhande remains very active on social media. She keeps giving fans updates related to personal and professional life. Recently Ankita shared a photo of her father Shashikant Lokhande. He is admitted in the hospital. He wrote, ‘Papa you get well soon’. However, it is not yet known why Ankita’s father is hospitalized.

Let us tell you that Ankita shares a lot of close bonds with her parents. She often uploads photos and videos with her mother. Along with this, she also writes emotional and heart-touching posts for him. Shortly before, Ankita shared a photo from her father’s hospital. The father can be seen lying on the bed in the hospital. Along with this, Ankita has also created a heart emoji on the photo.

Recently Ankita shared some of her photos, which some users did not like. Actually, Ankita’s mother had made her a different hairstyle. Ankita shared photos showing her hairstyle. Ankita is wearing a T-shirt and pajama in the photo. Ankita has written ‘7’ on the pajama he is wearing.

One user wrote, ‘Madam, I am not your enmity with you, nor am I abusing you. But the pajama you are wearing has written 4 on it, which we consider to be the symbol of the creation of the universe. You can wear it as a kurta, I request you to do it.