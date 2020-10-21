new Delhi: Actress Ankita Lokhande is a well-known face in the world of TV serials. Ankita is very active on social media. Recently, he has done a photoshoot in a bridal dress for a jewelery endorsement. Some pictures of which he has shared through social media, which are being liked by his fans.

Ankita Lokhande has shared some pictures of the bride wearing a dress from her Instagram account. Ankita can be seen in pictures in a white bridal dress. While sharing the picture, he wrote, ‘Beauty is not on your face, but it lives in your heart.’ At the same time, Ankita’s fans are commenting ‘so beautiful’ and ‘how cute you look’ in the comment section of the Instagram post.

Earlier also Ankita had done a photoshoot in Marathi dress with the beginning of Navratri. In which she was seen wearing traditional Marathi jewelery. His fans also liked it a lot on social media.

Explain that Ankita had demanded justice after actor Sushant Singh’s death. At the same time, Riya Chakravarty was arrested on September 8 by the Narcotics Crime Bureau in the drugs case. Which was later granted bail. It is now reported that Riya Chakraborty can file a defamation case against Ankita Lokhande, who was the girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput.

