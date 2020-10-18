Today is the second day of Sharadiya Navratri. It started on October 17 and is celebrating the whole country. On social media, users shared beautiful pictures of Navratri celebrations on the first day of Navratri. On this auspicious occasion, Ankita Lonkhade wishes Navratri to her fans. He also shared a picture of himself with it. In this picture, she appeared in the traditional Maharashtrian look.
In the picture shared by this Ankita Lokhande, she is adorned like a Marathi bride and is wearing a traditional Marathi nauvari sari in green and maroon color. Golden Jewelery schools are completing their look. The caption given with this picture is winning the hearts of fans. Sharing the picture, Ankita wrote, “Marathi jewelery, Marathi food and Marathi bride are very sweet.” Along with this, he has written Jai Maharashtra, Me Marathi, Navratri, Jai Mata Di, shooting and photoshoot with hashtag.
Mahesh Shetty commented
His fans and industry friends are commenting on this picture of Ankita. Like this picture of him. Ankita’s friend Amrita Khanvilkar commented in Marathi, “Kitty Sundar Ti”. That means how beautiful you are. While Mahesh Shetty wrote a beautiful comment. Along with this, he has also shared the heart emoji.
