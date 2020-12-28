Ankita Lokhande was in a lot of discussions this year. She has been in the news ever since the death of ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. At the same time, he has shared a post that went viral in no time and people are like him fiercely. Not only likes, but people are also giving a lot of reaction to this picture.

1.5 lakh likes so far

So far, 3 hours have been shared to this post and in such a short time, this post has also received 1.5 lakh likes. The specialty of the post is that Ankita has stopped speaking of those trollers who trolled her fiercely on her previous post without naming anyone.

In this picture, Ankita Lokhande is seen wearing a beautiful white dress and she has an innocent smile on her face. But more than the photo, what is catching everyone’s attention is the caption of Ankita’s post. In which he has said that those who do not know your side, there is no need to give cleanliness or prove themselves right.

Gave a befitting reply to the trollers

Even though Ankita has not taken any name, it is clear that this is a befitting reply to all those who trolled them. Actually, 4 days ago Ankita shared a throwback picture of Goa tour with boyfriend Vicky Jain. After sharing this picture, people started trolling them. He was called a drama, even false. So at the same time some people also commented on the missing SSR on this picture.

Recently Ankita celebrated her birthday

Recently, on December 19, Ankita also celebrated her birthday. A party was also organized on this occasion. In which only people close to Ankita were involved. Ankita was also seen dancing a lot in the viral video of this party.

