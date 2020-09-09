NCB arrested Riya Chakraborty on Tuesday after a drug angle surfaced in the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. On Wednesday morning, he was sent to Byculla Jail. Meanwhile, Sushant’s ex girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has questioned Riya by writing a long message on Twitter. Ankita wrote in the message, ‘The media repeatedly asks me, do you think this is murder or Suicide? So, let me tell you to make it clear that I have never said that it is a murder or any special person is responsible for it. I have always spoken of justice for my late friend Sushant Singh Rajput and I stand with his family and the investigating agencies should bring out the truth. ‘

Trust in State and Central Government

Ankita wrote, ‘As a Maharashtrian and an Indian citizen, I have full faith in the State Government / Police and the Central Government. When words like ‘soutan’ and ‘widow’ were used for me in public, I never responded to that. I only came forward to tell Sushant and his mental health by 2016. ‘

Sushant’s mental health was known

Ankita further writes, ‘Dear Haters! Let’s say that you must know everything about your friend and what is going on in his life and relationship. It is good to see that finally you woke up but I wish you had sensed earlier and would have advised your friend not to take any kind of drugs. He was aware of Sushant’s mental health because he publicly stated that he was in depression. ‘

Ankita’s question – Depressed man should allow drugs

Ankita asked, ‘Should they allow a depressed man to consume drugs? How will that help? His condition reached that level so that a man becomes like Sushant. She was then closest to Sushant. On one hand she says that she was co-ordinating with all the doctors for the betterment of Sushant, on the other hand, she was co-ordinating drugs for Sushant. ‘

Ankita said – why not be considered negligent

The actress said, ‘He who claims that he loves someone very much, will ask the other person to take drugs while he is aware of the next mental health? will you do that. I don’t think anyone would do that. So why not consider it a negligent and irresponsible act. ‘

Ankita asked- Sushant used to take drugs and told the family

Ankita says, ‘According to him, he had told Sushant’s family about the treatment but did Sushant take drugs? I am sure this would not have happened because perhaps she had enjoyed it herself and that is why I think it is karma. A little advice to the unknown, ‘You protect your friend and stand with family’. But maintain that we do not come personally (directly or indirectly) to each other. ‘