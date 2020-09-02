



In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has been standing with her family from the beginning. Ankita did not appear on social media for nearly 40 days after Sushant’s passing. After this, she has given an interview on TV. Also sharing the memories and memories related to Sushant. Now Ankita has re-posted a video share, in which she is on vacation with Sushant. This video is accompanied by a poem. Ankita has stated in the post that the video was shot by Adittyaredij, and is written by Kavita Natasha Sharma.

Ankita Lokhande has posted an old video of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant is seen paragliding in this video. At the same time Ankita’s screaming voice is also coming in the background. The video is accompanied by beautiful poetry.

In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has been standing with her family from the beginning. Ankita did not appear on social media for nearly 40 days after Sushant’s passing. After this, she has given an interview on TV. Also sharing the memories and memories related to Sushant. Now Ankita has re-posted a video share, in which she is on vacation with Sushant. This video is accompanied by a poem. Ankita has stated in the post that the video was shot by Adittyaredij, and is written by Kavita Natasha Sharma.

I wish you hadn’t flown this …



The poem with the video of Ankita is, I wish you had not taken off, my friend, or I wish you were connected to all those who kept you connected with your roots. You might not remember me so much, man, because you were mushy, looked happy in your newly selected interesting streets, we were also happy with you. Seeing you fly high. In this way, if I had the guilt of losing you, I would not have allowed you to fly, man, because when you were here on the ground, we used to laugh with friends, we used to sing, we would tell each other. What happened that this dream was won like this, my friend will never laugh again, I will not cry nor will I ever live, I will just sleep. Relax this sleep or God.

Ankita used to call Sushant ‘Guggu’



Ankita Lokhande’s sharp scream is also heard in this video. She shouts out as Guggoo. Sushant’s name was Gulshan and Ankita affectionately called him Guggu.

Ankita keeps sharing memories related to Sushant



Ankita has shared many memories related to Sushant earlier. A few days ago Riya Chakraborty said in an interview that Sushant was claustrophobic and feared flight. Ankita then posted the video of Sushant with Flight Simulator.

Ankita and Sushant were in relation for 6 years



Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande is constantly demanding justice for Sushant and is with Sushant’s family. Ankita and Sushant worked together in ‘Pavitra Rishta’. Both stayed in relation for 6 years, then they broke up.