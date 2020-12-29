Actress Ankita Lokhande has responded to trolls saying that those who do not like them can unfollow them. On Tuesday morning, via live video on Instagram, Ankita Lokhande said that meditation has changed her life a lot. Ankita Lokhande said that when I initially did meditation, she could only do a few minutes, but now she stays in meditation for hours. Ankita Lokhande said that due to meditation, my health has improved and stress has also come down. Ankita Lokhande said that it has been empowering for me. Ankita Lokhande said that I started meditation in the beginning of this year and now the year is going to pass.

Ankita Lokhande said that this year has been very challenging for me and has helped me recover from stress due to meditation. The actor of ‘Pious Relationship’ said that people have their own point of view. I have nothing to say about them, but those who don’t like me can unfollow me. Ankita Lokhande, who is the girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has suffered from trolling many times. He had also suffered trolls during his birthday celebrations recently. Many people trolled him, saying that this shows how sad he is for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ankita Lokhande, while targeting the critics in the signs, said, ‘People can have their own views. They may have their own point of view, but those who do not like them can unfollow. ‘ Ankita Lokhande said that no matter what way someone thinks, she is a strong woman. Along with this, Ankita Lokhande has also hoped for a better 2021. Significantly, Ankita Lokhande was trolled by some people for her birthday party, but she was praised by Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh and thanked him for supporting her through difficult times.