Ankita has stood firm with Sushant’s family in this battle of justice since Sushant’s death. She has said in several interviews earlier that she will not sit silent until Sushant gets justice.
At the same time, Vikas Gupta shared a screenshot of Riya’s arrest being shown on a news channel on Twitter and wrote, ‘Now people will at least stop the nonsense of Sushant being a bipolar. Yes, Riya Chakraborty has been arrested not only for buying Weed but also for his lies. # Warriors4SSR now waiting to know the truth. ‘
After Riya’s arrest, many people congratulated Sushant’s sister Shweta and friend Ankita Lokhande. After the arrest, Riya is now being taken for a medical test. Their corona test will also be done. Significantly, Riya was seen to deny all the allegations against her till now, but during the third day’s questioning, she admitted to helping provide drugs.
NCB arrested Riya Chakraborty in drugs case
