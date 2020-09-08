Eventually the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Actress Riya Chakraborty. He was arrested in the Sushant Rajput case after being questioned in the drugs case. While Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti expressed happiness over Riya’s arrest, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and friend Vikas Gupta also reacted.

Ankita Lokhande first shared her excitement by writing Diiiiii with the Heart Emoji on Shweta Singh’s Instagram post and after that she wrote a post on her Instagram account. Ankita wrote, ‘By luck, nothing happens by chance. You make your own fortune by your actions. This is Karma. ‘

Ankita’s post on Riya’s arrest

Ankita has stood firm with Sushant’s family in this battle of justice since Sushant’s death. She has said in several interviews earlier that she will not sit silent until Sushant gets justice.

At the same time, Vikas Gupta shared a screenshot of Riya’s arrest being shown on a news channel on Twitter and wrote, ‘Now people will at least stop the nonsense of Sushant being a bipolar. Yes, Riya Chakraborty has been arrested not only for buying Weed but also for his lies. # Warriors4SSR now waiting to know the truth. ‘

After Riya’s arrest, many people congratulated Sushant’s sister Shweta and friend Ankita Lokhande. After the arrest, Riya is now being taken for a medical test. Their corona test will also be done. Significantly, Riya was seen to deny all the allegations against her till now, but during the third day’s questioning, she admitted to helping provide drugs.