Sushant Singh said goodbye to Bollywood forever at the age of just 34 years. Who ventured out of the world of serials into the world of films and had touched the heights of success. During an interview, Sushant’s father had said that many people reached the last rites of the son, but it was only actress Kriti Sanon who spoke to him.

Who does not know about the relationship between Sushant Singh and Ankita Lokhande, who started their career with the TV show Pritha Rishta. Both fell in love with each other on the set of the serial. Both lived in live-in for a long time. Sushant Singh Rajput received an offer from Bollywood only after the superhit serial ‘Pritha Rishta’ and left the serial and moved towards Bollywood.

After Sushant’s entry into Bollywood, the distance between the two started increasing. Misunderstandings between the two began to increase and the two separated after a time. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon were very close on the set of the film ‘Rabta’.

In the midst of all this, Ankita started focusing on her career and Sushant became a superstar. During the shooting of the film Rabta, Sushant had also clarified his relationship with Kriti Sanon that there was no such thing.

The news of Sushant’s death on the day of 14 June shook everyone. When Ankita Lokhande came to know about this, she was shocked. Ankita spent more than seven years with Sushant.