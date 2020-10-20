Bollywood actress Ankita Lokhande leaves no chance to entertain her fans. She often keeps sharing funny posts, which her fans like very much. Now Ankita has shared a video of her with fans in which she is seen doing a bang dance.

In the video, Ankita is seen dancing to the song ‘Sanwar Lun’ in a green sari. His killer style is being seen in the video. Ankita Lokhande looks gorgeous in this video. Posting the video on her Instagram account, she wrote in the caption, ‘Sari dance and good music, what a wonderful combination.’ This video of Ankita is being well liked. Fans are commenting and giving their reactions.

Recently Ankita shared some of her photos in the bridal look. In the picture, she was seen wearing a white gown. He has a bouquet of flowers in his hands. While sharing these photos, Ankita wrote, ‘Beauty is not in the face, beauty is the light of the heart’. This look of the actress was very much liked by her fans.

Let us tell you that Ankita started her career with a small screen. Sushant Singh Rajput’s pair with him in the serial ‘Pavitra Rishta’ was very much liked. Some time ago she turned to Bollywood and she appeared in films like ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ and Baaghi 3. Although his roles in these films were quite small, but his performance was greatly appreciated.