A campaign is being run all over the world to bring justice to Sushant Singh Rajput. There is hardly any day in the last nearly two months on social media when Sushant’s name has not been trended on social media. This list includes big stars from Sushant’s family to television and Bollywood. While the days leading up to Sushant Singh Rajput, new revelations are seen, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande was seen celebrating.

Videos and photos celebrating Ankita Lokhande are becoming very viral on social media. After a long time Ankita Lokhende is seen happy with her family and friends. Ankita has been seen having fun with her boyfriend Vicky Jain’s family. Actually, happiness has knocked Vicky Jain’s house two months ago. Vicky’s sister has given birth to twins. Due to which there is an atmosphere of happiness in his family.

Ankita Lokhande has celebrated Vicky Jain’s nephew and niece’s birthday at her house last night. Ankita had decided to celebrate at home as soon as these children completed two months. Ankita Lokhande’s mother Vandana Phadnis has been with Ankita for the past few months. She also looked very happy by joining the party last night. Ankita Lokhande is seen having a lot of fun with her mother during her free time. Both children are named Abeer and Abeera.

A year ago, Ankita officiated her relationship with Vicky. Ankita shared some of her photos with Vicky on social media and declared her love. Vicky proposed on his knees. In response to this proposal, Ankita wrote, ‘I will think about it.’