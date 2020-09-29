Ever since the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his ex-girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande has been in the news. Ankita often shares memories associated with Sushant on social media. Now in the midst of all this, Ankita Lokhande has vented his anger on a user on social media. Actually, recently on social media, a user has shared the video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Arthi, after which Ankita lashed out at that user.

What’s wrong with u .stop posting such videos they are very disturbing for all of us .its a request to remove this video rite now .. we know u love him but this isnt the way to show ur support or love to him? ??????? remove this video rite now !! https://t.co/1BjVy9SCDe – Ankita lokhande (@ anky1912) September 29, 2020

Let me tell you that recently a user has shared a video of Sushant Singh Rajput with which he has written the caption, ‘I did not want to share this video, but because of this I am doing it anytime if Bollywood films If you want to see, remember this face. On this user’s tweet, Ankita Lokhande, while replying, wrote – ‘Stop sharing such videos. It is very difficult for all of us to see this. Request from you delete this video now. I know that you all love Sushant but there is no way to support him. Remove this video now.

At the same time, after this post of Ankita Lokhande on social media, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are praising him and agreeing with him. We all know that Ankita Lokhande has been demanding justice in Sushant’s case since the beginning. Also, she is standing in the support of Sushant’s family from the beginning.