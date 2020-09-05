In Sushant Singh Rajput case, the drugs angle has raised many unresolved questions behind the actor’s death. Was Sushant being given drugs without his knowledge? Or that Sushant himself used to take drugs? The NCB investigation is on and the investigating agency has arrested Shouvik Chakraborty as well as Samuel Miranda. Meanwhile, Sushant’s ex girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has posted a post on Saturday and has again demanded justice for Sushant.

Ankita took Mahadev’s name



Ankita has shared a photo on Instagram, which has ‘Oun’ written on it. Ankita has also written in the caption that Truth will win. Everywhere Shiva!

Ankita rejected the claims of depression



Ankita Lokhande has been demanding justice for Sushant since his death. Ankita has dismissed all claims that Sushant was a victim of depression. Ankita was in relationship with Sushant for about six years. Ankita says that during that time she never felt that Sushant was in depression.

CBI reached Sushant’s house on Saturday



Talking about Sushant case, CBI team once again reached Sushant’s house on Saturday. This time the CBI was accompanied by the forensic team of Sushant’s sister Mitu Singh and AIIMS. The crime scene was re-recorded at Sushant’s house in the presence of cook Neeraj, flatmate Siddharth Pithani and staff Keshav. Meetu also reached the flat on 14 June, in which CBI asked him in front of Siddharth, Keshav and Neeraj what he had seen on the occasion.