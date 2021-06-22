The mummy of Ankh Khonsu, an ancient Egyptian priest, has been moved from the Museum of Civil Archeology in Bergamo to Milan’s Policlinico Hospital, where experts will shed light on his life and funerary traditions some 3,000 years ago.

“The mummies are practically a biological museum. They are like a time capsule,” said Sabina Mulgora, director of the Mummies Research Project.

Mulgora explained that the mummy’s name is engraved on the sarcophagus, which dates back to between 800 and 900 BC, and means “God Khonsu is alive.”

The researchers believe that they can gather information about the life and death of the Egyptian priest, and determine the types of materials used in his mummification.

“Studying ancient diseases and injuries is important for modern medical research. We can study cancer and atherosclerosis in the past and that could be useful for modern research,” Mulgora said.