It is just after ten in the market square in Burbach when Anke Rehlinger encounters what she calls the “disturbing feeling” again. From the Saarland Prime Minister’s point of view, it is the reason why so many people vote for the AfD. The two men standing in front of her have at least toyed with the idea of ​​voting for the party. Both are in their mid-60s, both have worked a lot and now that they are retired, they go for a walk in their tracksuits in the late morning. They are annoyed. For example, about the fact that the bus that goes from Saarbrücken city center to the somewhat remote district of Burbach is always so full that they cannot get on. Rehlinger makes a note. She wants to find out whether the frequency can be increased, but immediately adds that the regional association is responsible. It is her way: be committed, but do not promise too much.

The two pensioners are also annoyed that young men get out of big cars on Hafenstrasse in Saarbrücken city centre and walk into the job centre. “They get citizen’s allowance and do business on the side,” says one. The car could also be registered through a girlfriend, notes Rehlinger. They want to know why the citizen’s allowance rate has increased when the economic situation is so bad. “It’s no longer worth going to work.” Rehlinger replies: “It’s always worth going to work.” But those who receive citizen’s allowance and earn extra money illegally on the side have more money, yes.

Rehlinger later said that after years of stable growth, dissatisfaction was now emerging in the crisis. “When you feel threatened that you might lose something, you pay more attention to how others are doing or what they are getting,” said the SPD politician. The feeling of discontent that she is talking about has three aspects. Firstly, the state’s limited ability to act, which is expressed in the fact that on a small scale the bus is completely overcrowded or on a large scale the influx of refugees has not been limited. Secondly, the tarnished sense of justice, which is expressed in the criticism of the citizen’s allowance. And thirdly, the declining prosperity, an impression that can still be felt particularly in Saarland. Rehlinger does not want to stoke the feeling any further; the AfD is doing that. She does not want to make any bold demands.