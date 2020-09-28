According to various sources, Turkey is sending Syrian mercenaries to Azerbaijan to assist the country in the conflict with Armenia.

ISTANBUL taz | While Russia, the most important influential power in the South Caucasus, has been trying since Sunday not to let the newly flared conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia degenerate into an outright war, Turkey, the second important power from outside, is trying to turn its back on Azerbaijan in a possible war strengthen.

According to the motto “two states, one nation”, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan assured the “leader of the brother people”, İlham Aliyev, of his unwavering solidarity and sharply condemned the alleged Armenian aggression.

The Turkish media unanimously spread the image on Monday of an attacked Azerbaijani nation in need of support against the aggressor. Even after a phone call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish colleague Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Ankara’s tone did not change.

On Monday lunchtime, the Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stepped up again and lamented the many civilian victims of the Armenian aggression in the embattled border region.

Ankara’s approach: Proven in Syria and Libya

The Turkish government seems willing to provide military support to Azerbaijan in a possible war. And not only with military equipment and drones, but also with an approach that has already been tried and tested in Syria and Libya.

According to various sources, there are already Syrian mercenaries in Azerbaijan who are said to have been hired in the Syrian border region of Afrin, which was occupied by Turkey, and who were flown from Turkey to Baku. From there they are to be sent to the front in Nagorno-Karabakh to serve as cannon fodder in the front row.

As early as September 24, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 300 fighters from the mainly Turkmen Murat Brigade and jihadists from the Al-Amshad Brigade had been sent from Turkey to Azerbaijan.

Images of Syrian mercenaries on the plane

Images of Syrian fighters on the plane are circulating on social media in Turkey, apparently on the way to Baku.

One of the best experts on the Caucasus in Turkey, the journalist Fehim Taştekin, wrote, “The use of jihadist Syrian militias is increasingly becoming a hallmark of Erdoğan’s foreign policy”. Nevertheless, the allegation of the Armenian ambassador in Moscow that there were 4,000 Syrian jihadists in Azerbaijan is arguably exaggerated. Turkish media countered with the claim that Armenia had brought Kurdish PKK fighters to Nagorno-Karabakh.

After Syria, Libya and the provocations against Greece, Erdoğan now seems to want to plunge into an armed conflict in the Caucasus as well.

But what does he want to achieve with it? In addition to access to Azerbaijan’s gas and oil supplies in the Caspian Sea, Taşkin wrote, it could also be a matter of forcing Putin to make concessions in Libya and Syria.