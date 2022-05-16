Turkey could oppose the entry of the Nordics into NATO, but the favor of the Tsar risks isolating it

After Helsinki, Stockholm. After the resentment of Moscow, the lunge of Ankara. The Swedish announcement of wanting to join NATO came on time after the approval of the Social Democratic party, in the past against. The bulwark of the neutral Nordic fell without a crash. In order not to deny the latitude, with glacial calm. With the opposite Mediterranean emotionality, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan says he doesn’t want to know. A tug-of-war begins over the future of NATO – and Turkey.

In Stockholm it was concluded that in the situation created after February 24, “the Swedish people need the security guarantees that come from belonging to NATO against a new and dangerous reality,” said Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. The same concept was expressed by the Finnish leaders. You can agree or not – however, leaving the final judgment to the Finns and Swedes – but it must be recognized that the decision is the result of lucid reasoning.

Rationality allowed Finnish President Sauli Niinistö to talk about it on the phone with Vladimir Putin. The conversation was “frank and direct”: in diplomatic terms, it is equivalent to “in total disagreement”. Moscow has not attempted to give a sweetened version of it. Putin simply said that he considered Helsinki’s entry into the Alliance “a mistake”. The democratic nature of the Finnish and Swedish choice arises from compliance with parliamentary procedures, which reflected the sentiments of their respective public opinions. The combination of parliamentary and popular support now allows the two governments to courageously face the resistance that their request to join NATO meets. On two fronts: Russian and Turkish.

Russia immediately announced the cut in gas supplies to Finland. It is unclear whether it remained at the threat level. In any case it represents around 5% of the energy needs of Helsinki which, for decades, has diversified and developed nuclear, renewable, geothermal. Sweden and Finland are also raising their guard against hacking and disinformation.

On the military level, embroiled in the bloody Ukrainian war which is not winning, Moscow has no forces to move on the long Finnish border, already well guarded on the other side. Today the Russian army is not very scary. In the future, yes, by mass, firepower – and civilian atrocities. This is why Sweden and Finland are looking for NATO counter-insurance. The nuclear threat is not new; it is already present with the Russian Iskanders deployed in Kaliningrad. Putin himself said he “has nothing against Sweden and Finland”. If it was an olive branch, it comes when the time is up. If it is a premise for future negotiations on European security, so be it.

So if there is little that Russia can do to prevent Stockholm and Helsinki from joining the Alliance, Turkey can instead block them. Without even going so far as to explicitly threaten the veto, yesterday Erdoğan raised the level of opposition. The reason is the hospitality accorded, especially by Sweden, to Kurdish Pkk separatists and followers of Fetullah Gulen whom the Turkish president accuses of plotting the 2016 coup.

If Erdogan wants the bazaar, he will negotiate until the price of the Turkish consensus is found. If it comes to veto Sweden and Finland, NATO cries, Moscow laughs and Turkey ostracizes itself. The entry of Sweden and Finland, not solicited from the outside but requested by the interested parties due to a Russia more aggressive than the old USSR, is a game that Washington and the Alliance cannot lose. They cannot allow Erdogan to play Putin’s game. On the veto in Stockholm and Helsinki, Ankara risks NATO membership. He needs it for his own safety. Give it up to pursue neo-Ottoman fantasies? Throw yourself into the arms of Russia? Erdogan always pulls the rope. This time he risks breaking her.