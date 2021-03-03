D.three weeks before an EU summit meeting to discuss relations with Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented the main features of a long-announced “action plan to improve human rights”. Erdogan said in Ankara that it should strengthen the rule of law and ensure the independence of the judiciary over the next two years. It is also a basis for a new constitution to be adopted before 2023 when the Republic of Turkey celebrates the centenary of its founding.

The plan’s authors worked hardest to improve freedom of expression, organization and religion, Erdogan said. Nobody should be deprived of their freedom because of their opinion. Freedom of expression, however, includes showing respect for the rights of others. Erdogan became more specific when he said that pre-trial detention should be shortened and that the presumption of innocence applies in court. A committee should examine the conditions in prisons, trials against minors would be improved and in future there would be an annual report on the human rights situation. Erdogan also announced that he would revise the laws on elections and political parties. There could be changes to the threshold clause of ten percent for entry into parliament. He also promised the non-Muslim minorities more rights.

Opposition is skeptical

Erdogan’s coalition partner, the nationalist MHP, rejects the action plan. This was made clear by its chairman, Devlet Bahceli, when, at the same time as Erdogan was presenting the action plan, he asked the Court of Cassation to accelerate the process that is supposed to lead to a ban on the pro-Kurdish HDP. Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül praised the action plan as a “document of goodwill”. The aim of the plan is to create legal certainty. Gül promised that the government would take constructive criticism into account.

The opposition parties and Turkish civil society reacted with skepticism. CHP MP Onursal Adigüzel wrote on Twitter that Erdogan had listed the issues on which Turkey had stepped backwards during the rule of the AKP. The action plan sounds like a confession. CHP chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu said the promises lacked credibility. What Erdogan says is in complete contradiction to what he is doing.

The leading human rights organizations and the anti-government bar associations said they had not been consulted. They pointed out that the action plan made no commitments to meet international obligations, such as the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights and the Istanbul Convention of the Council of Europe on preventing and combating violence against women. Well-known human rights lawyer Veysel Ok wrote on Twitter that the best way to start improving human rights would be to release political prisoners such as former HDP chairman Selahattin Demirtas, patron Osman Kavala and writer Ahmet Altan.

Well-known lawyers pointed out that there could be no independent judiciary as long as the President and the Justice Minister decided who would be appointed to the High Council of Judges and Prosecutors, which filled many positions in the judiciary. The President also largely determines the composition of the Constitutional Court. In January Erdogan appointed Irfan Fidan as a new member, who in 2016 ordered the arrest of Kavala as a public prosecutor. Constitutional lawyer Ibrahim Kaboglu said that as long as Erdogan denounced protesters as “terrorists”, as he did recently after the appointment of a controversial rector to Istanbul’s Bosphorus University, documents such as the action plan were unreliable. In Turkey, the political leadership continues to prevent people from exercising the right to freedom of assembly.

In addition to the EU, the United States is also demanding that Turkey respect human rights. On February 9, 54 American senators called on President Joe Biden to act on Erdogan to get Turkey off its authoritarian course and the country to respect human rights again.