Ankara denies reports that Turkish President Erdogan is preparing for an operation

Reports about the deterioration of the health of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan turned out to be untrue. This was stated at the Center for Combating Disinformation under the Presidential Administration, reports RIA News.

The report notes that the statements in a number of accounts about the state of health of the head of state are not true. They urged to trust only official sources. The Center also added that such messages are aimed at manipulating public opinion.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to implement the gas hub project, which was proposed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin. According to Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez, the gas hub will be launched within a year maximum. The official noted that the project will allow selling more gas to European states and “diversifying energy sources in relation to Turkey.”

On June 3, Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony was held at the Turkish Grand National Assembly. His new term of office will be five years.