London and Washington do not share Ankara’s desire to achieve Russian-Ukrainian talks with the participation of government leaders to resolve the conflict as soon as possible. On Monday, March 6, he told “RIA News” member of the Council for Security and Foreign Policy under the President of Turkey Chagry Erhan.

According to him, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan is making a lot of efforts to organize a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, but the US, like the UK, does not support the relevant initiatives.

“They don’t think about the future of Ukrainians, they don’t think about the world,” Erkhan said.

The interlocutor of the agency stressed that Erdogan has access to both colleagues and intends to achieve concrete results, first of all, a ceasefire.

Earlier, on February 24, it became known that Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation around Ukraine in a telephone conversation with the Turkish leader. It is noted that Erdogan in a conversation expressed the opinion that peace should be established “without further victims and destruction.”

The Turkish President has repeatedly advocated a speedy resolution of the Ukrainian conflict.

So, in early February, Erdogan said that the supply of military equipment to Kyiv by Western countries would not lead to a de-escalation. He stressed that this would “play into the hands of arms magnates.”

A month before, the Turkish leader confirmed his readiness to mediate in negotiations between Kiev and Moscow. In the same month, he had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation, during the conversation the topic of Ukraine was touched upon.

Kyiv officially withdrew from contacts with Moscow in October last year. Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of negotiations. At the same time, Russia did not refuse negotiations.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues.