The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on March 20, 2021 that he would withdraw from the agreed “Istanbul Convention”. US President Joe Biden is “deeply disappointed”.

Munich – Last Saturday the Turkish President Erdogan announced the exit from the “Istanbul Convention”. The convention describes an EU treaty (2011) formulated by the Council of Europe. It contains binding legal norms against violence against women and against domestic violence. With the treaty, the European Union wants to strengthen the integrity of women in the EU.

Break with the international legal agreements of the EU

The termination of the “Istanbul Convention”, which Turkey signed with the European Union as one of 45 states in 2014, is a breach of the EU’s international agreements. And it causes astonishment in the Council of Europe because Turkey presented an action plan for human rights a few weeks ago. Among other things, the plan includes combating violence against women. A spokeswoman for the Foreign Office of the Council of Europe wonders how seriously Turkey means with the action plan. A spokeswoman for the Federal Foreign Office also said that the German government sees Turkey’s decision as a wrong signal, especially for women.

Step backwards in the international women’s movement – “second class citizens”

The German Women’s Council finds Turkey’s withdrawal from the “Istanbul Convention” “shocking”. He calls for consequences for Ankara. The EU’s foreign policy representative Josep Borrell must “resolutely oppose it”, declared the Council. The women see Ankara’s move as “the result of decades of efforts by the women’s movements to outlaw violence against women in all its diversity.” According to the council, “one in three women worldwide is affected by physical and / or sexual violence in her life.” The Turkish woman The organization “we will stop feminicide” counted over 300 murders of women in Turkey in the past year. For the deputy chairman of the social democratic opposition party CHP, Gökçe Gökçen, it means that women continue to be “second-class citizens” and “may be killed”.

US President Biden is “deeply disappointed”

Turkey is also receiving criticism from the USA. US President Joe Biden is “deeply disappointed” with Turkey’s decision. Biden referred to the exit on Sunday in an announcement from the White House, “This is a discouraging step backwards for the international movement to end violence against women worldwide.” everyone must do more to create societies in which women can live their lives free from violence ”.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets for protests in Ankara

The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem İmamoğlu, also sees the exit from the agreement as “very painful”. After Erdoğan signed the decree, several demonstrations took place in Turkey. In Istanbul alone, according to the organizers, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets and protested against the decision of the Turkish government. (sas)