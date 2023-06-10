Ankara’s Defense Ministry confirmed that five employees of the missile factory in the Turkish capital where a powerful explosion occurred this morning have died. “There was an explosion in the Mke missile factory in Ankara’s Elmadag district. Five of our workers were killed as a result of the explosion. A judicial and administrative investigation has been launched,” the ministry said in a statement. Note.

According to Turkish CNN, a fire broke out after the explosion. Firefighters and doctors went to the scene to give aid to the injured.

The plant where the explosion occurred is involved in the production of missiles and explosives for the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of the Interior.