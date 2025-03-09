The day has arrived. The division of the semi -marked weight (205 pounds or 93 kilos) of the largest mixed martial arts company (MMA) in the world, the UFC, has a new monarch: Magomed Ankalaev. The Russian took the undisputed championship after imposing himself by unanimous decision to the now former champion Alex Pereira in the UFC 313. The fight, despite what many presupposed, remained in the vertical stay, where Ankalaev surprised the respectable showing superior to the Brazilian.

The fight began with respect by both, with little activity. Pereira began to execute a strategy of which I would not get revenue Some, the kick to the legs. However, at no time managed to make a dent in their opponent. Although in the last seconds Anakalev tried to find the fight, the Brazilian was able to defend himself, which added to his activity gave him the assault for the three judges.

In the second, the Russian domain was more than remarkable. It was very electric, determined to take the round and impose itself in the striking (hit). No sooner said than done. Magomed Ankalaev connected the best hands, putting in serious trouble to Pereira. So much so that In the end he almost knocked outbeing saved by the bell. The third, although not so clear, was also Unanimous for the Russianwith more activity in front of a Poatan (Pereira nickname) that was still firm in low kicks. With the advantage for Ankalaev, both athletes entered the last two assaults of the contest, known as championship rounds.

For the penultimate interlude the Russian was very intelligent, maintaining, for practically five minutes, Pereira against the fence. Thus the third assault was secured and worn out his rival to avoid any replica chance. In the last round, the Brazilian took some more activity, taking out his powerful hands, which He had not used As usual. However, the Russian remained firm, did not shrink and took the lawsuit to the field of the fight towards the end. Finally, the judges’ cards gave him as winner.









In this way, Alex Pereira’s reign, which had caused a furor among fans ends. Now, the future of the former chart is uncertain, being able to look for a rematch or rise again, this time to the heavyweights. On the other hand, the 205 pounds begin a new stage, the Magomed Ankalaev. Another champion from Russia that accompanies Islam Makhachev at the UFC. The possibilities are many, in the hand of Dana White and her team falls on the responsibility of providing the best fighting.